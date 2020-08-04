1/
Dorothy Banter
DOROTHY
BANTER

HAINES CITY - Dorothy Banter, born 10/29/1937; passed 7/29/20. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Adam L. Bantner and her son Charles L. Bantner. She is survived by her daughters, Eleanore Mae Goode, Jessica L. Chappell, Tammy L. Gallagher and Melody L. Mendez. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Dorothy 'Mom Mom' had an immeasurable zest for life. She always had a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eye. She will be forever missed and always in our hearts.

Published in The Ledger from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
