DOROTHY
BOREE, 73
BARTOW - Dorothy Boree, 73, of Bartow, FL, a loving sister and aunt went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
She passed away at home surrounded by her loving family after a battle with cancer. She was born on March 17, 1946 in Kissimmee, FL, to the late Hyman and Edna Carroll. Mrs. Boree graduated from Summerlin Institute in 1965. She worked as a Telephone Operator for GTE - Verizon where she retired after 30 years. She also worked for D.O.T. in Bartow where she retired after 10 years. She married Sam Boree in February 1989. She enjoyed outdoors, fishing, traveling, music and spending time with family and friends.
Mrs. Boree is preceded in death by her husband Sam Boree, father and mother Hyman and Edna Carroll, sister Geneva Carroll, brothers, Eddie, Franklin and Hyman (Benny) Carroll.
She is survived by her sisters Edna Eloise Wilson, Bartow, Fay Wisham, Kay Kinojosa, Bartow, Sandra Edgemon (Lynn), Plant City, brothers Wilson (Pete) Carroll (Mary), Florida City, Marcus Carroll, Lakeland, and many niece and nephews.
A Celebration of life will be held on March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at The Vineyard Church of God, 490 W. Vine St., Bartow.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020