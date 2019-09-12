Home

Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
DOROTHY "JOAN" CARDWELL


1932 - 2019
DOROTHY "JOAN" CARDWELL Obituary
DOROTHY 'JOAN'
CARDWELL, 87

LAKELAND - Dorothy 'Joan' Cardwell, 87, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 8, 2019.
Joan was born in Lakeland, FL on July 14, 1932, and remained a lifelong resident of the area. She retired as a Product Traffic Specialist at Juice Bowl, and attended First Baptist Church of Bartow.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, James and Rozelle Smith; her husband of 58 years, JW Cardwell, whom she enjoyed 20 years of retirement and travel with, her brother, Wade Smith. She is survived by her sister, Audrey Mc-Clelland; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Funeral services will be Tues. Sept. 17, 2019 at 6 pm at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd., Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
