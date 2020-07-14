DOROTHY
CAROLYN POLK
WINTER HAVEN - Dorothy Carolyn Polk of Winter Haven, FL, entered into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was 73. A native of Winter Haven, born April 7, 1947 to Robert and Lovie Bailey, Carolyn has lived here her whole life in the Florida area. Most of her life she spent in the Winter Haven area with her two sisters, Barbara and Frances. She was a Homemaker, and member of Sorrento Church of God.
Carolyn loved her family and her church very much. She spent her entire life in ministry helping everyone she met. She touched countless lives by her faith and tremendous work ethic. Writing letters, visiting the sick, and being concerned about her fellow brothers and sisters in the Lord was where she spent most of her time. The first part of each day she gave to the Lord in devotion to her faith. She will be greatly missed by those that were touched by her kindness and words of wisdom that she often shared.
Carolyn loved doing for her kids and grandkids and this was one of her greatest joys that she had. She loved spending time with them in Sebring, Avon Park, and Grand Island, Florida. She loved going on family vacations with her children and grandkids including Anna Maria Island, Tennessee, Grand Canyon and countless other places.
Carolyn was predeceased in death by father and mother Robert and Lovie Bailey, husbands: Tommy Rhodes and Jerry Polk, her daughter Teresa Polk, brother Robert Bailey and two sisters, Frances Medford and Barbara Denmark. She is survived by her daughters: Lisa Martinez (Jesus), Stephanie Macias (Tomas), and Bethany Miller (Scott). She is also survived by her six grandchildren: Zack Macias, Caleb Macias, Hannah Macias, Alexia Miller, Bella Miller and Jason Martinez.
Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday at Lakeside Memorial Park.
Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
