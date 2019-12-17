|
DOROTHY DEAN
ROGERS COX, 94
WINTER HAVEN - Dorothy Dean Rogers Cox of Winter Haven, FL passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was 94.
A native of Coldwater, Kentucky, born December 28, 1924, Dorothy moved here in 1951. She was a retired Inspector for the US Department of Agriculture; retired from the Civil Service, and she was a member of the Central Church of Christ.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husbands: Graham Rogers and Phillip Cox, and her daughter Latricia Simpson. She is survived by her son Tim Rogers of Winter Haven; her daughters: Jane Anderson of Eagle Lake, and Brenda Roberts (Jerry) of Galax, VA, and her brother Ray Bazzell of Murray, KY. Dorothy also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 PM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Saturday from the funeral home chapel. Interment will be at Lakeside Memorial Park.
Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019