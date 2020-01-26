|
|
DOROTHY E.
HORNER, 92
LAKELAND - On January 20th, 2020 Dorothy peacefully entered into the arms of the Lord.
Preceded in death by: husband William (Bill) Horner, son Jack Horner and daughter Holly Horner.
Survived by her children: Karen Horner (David Ansel), William Horner (Karen), Dori Kochenburger; daughter in law, Janice Horner (Jack), grandchildren: Nicole (Der-ek) Like, Joshua Horner (Tiffany), Pamela Horner, Neil Kochenburger & sister, Jan Gisler.
She was blessed with 4 beautiful great grand-children: Mackenzie, Na'aulani, Caleb, & Carson.
Throughout her life, she enjoyed traveling, working in the yard, and most of all, exploring with the utmost joy, Disney World.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020