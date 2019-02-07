|
|
DOROTHY F.
MANLEY, 64
POLK CITY - Dorothy F. Conner Manley, 64, of Polk City, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
She was born June 22, 1954 in Lake Alfred, FL to W.D. 'Buster' and Hazel Conner. She was a graduate of Auburndale High School Class of 1972. She married Keith M. Manley on May 2, 1981 in Lake Alfred, FL and had two daughters. She was a retired Library Assistant at Polk County Historical and Genealogical Library in Bartow, FL.
Survivors include: her children, Cassandra 'Cassie' Willis and son-in-law, Austin, and Charis Manley; her brother, Lonnie R. Conner and wife Debra; sister-in-law, Beverly Simpson and husband Joe; brother-in-law, Daniel Manley; father-in-law, Earl Hendrix with wife, Jane; mother-in-law, Willodine Manley; and nephews and nieces.
Dorothy was preceded in death by; her husband, Keith Manley; parents W.D. 'Buster' and Hazel Conner; father-in-law, Billy Manley; and mother-in-law, Bernice Hendrix.
Friends and family are invited to the viewing and services at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Visitation from 9:00 am till 10:00 am followed by services in the chapel at 10:00 am. The interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Fort Meade, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to New Life Community Church/Polk City Assembly of God at 530 Commonwealth Avenue, SW, Polk City, FL 33868. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019