Dorothy F. Norsworthy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOROTHY F.
NORSWORTHY

LAKELAND - Dorothy F. Norsworthy of Lakeland, Florida, passed away May 28, 2020.
A former teacher at Oscar J. Pope Elementary School, she was preceded in death by her husband Larry Norsworthy. Dot is survived by her 3 children, Josef, Thomas, and Ann Norsworthy, and four grandchildren.
A private service will be held on June 12, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to either The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy: www.barbarabush.org ; or Canine Companions for Independence: www.cci.org would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved