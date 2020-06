DOROTHY F.NORSWORTHYLAKELAND - Dorothy F. Norsworthy of Lakeland, Florida, passed away May 28, 2020.A former teacher at Oscar J. Pope Elementary School, she was preceded in death by her husband Larry Norsworthy. Dot is survived by her 3 children, Josef, Thomas, and Ann Norsworthy, and four grandchildren.A private service will be held on June 12, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to either The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy: www.barbarabush.org ; or Canine Companions for Independence: www.cci.org would be appreciated.