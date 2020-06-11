DOROTHY F.
NORSWORTHY
LAKELAND - Dorothy F. Norsworthy of Lakeland, Florida, passed away May 28, 2020.
A former teacher at Oscar J. Pope Elementary School, she was preceded in death by her husband Larry Norsworthy. Dot is survived by her 3 children, Josef, Thomas, and Ann Norsworthy, and four grandchildren.
A private service will be held on June 12, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to either The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy: www.barbarabush.org ; or Canine Companions for Independence: www.cci.org would be appreciated.
NORSWORTHY
LAKELAND - Dorothy F. Norsworthy of Lakeland, Florida, passed away May 28, 2020.
A former teacher at Oscar J. Pope Elementary School, she was preceded in death by her husband Larry Norsworthy. Dot is survived by her 3 children, Josef, Thomas, and Ann Norsworthy, and four grandchildren.
A private service will be held on June 12, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to either The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy: www.barbarabush.org ; or Canine Companions for Independence: www.cci.org would be appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.