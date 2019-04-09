Home

Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
DOROTHY F. SWANNER

DOROTHY F. SWANNER Obituary
DOROTHY F.
SWANNER, 91

AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Dorothy F. Swanner, age 91, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Life Care Center of Winter Haven with family.
Mrs. Swanner was born November 17, 1927, in Washington, North Carolina to Jeremiah Cherry 'Bell' and Laura Irene (Spruill) Swanner. She was an Auburndale resident since 1953, coming from Washington, N.C. Dorothy worked for the City of Auburndale as a Billing Clerk for 12 years. She was a member of Berea Baptist Church of Auburndale, enjoyed walking, reading, going to concerts with friends at Cypress Gardens, music and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Mildred Mitchell and nephew David Mitchell.
Dorothy is survived by her loving family: daughter: Marsha (Robert) Voigt of Auburndale, FL, 2 grandchildren: Brent Addison of West Des Moines, IA, Jill (Chris) Rivers of Auburndale, FL; 4 great grandchildren: Nick, Ella, Chandler & Ryan, 3 nieces: Cathy (John) Peele of Williamston, NC, Laurie Bowen of Williamston, N.C., Melissa (Mike) Dixon of Rocky Mount, N.C., 2 nephews: John Mitchell, George Mitchell, both of Washington, N.C.
Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
