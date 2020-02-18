|
DOROTHY FAYE
BRIDGES, 91
LAKELAND - Dorothy F. Bridges passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
She was born in Enigma, GA to Claude and Rebecca Fletcher but has spent most of her life in Lakeland, FL.
Dorothy retired from Lakeland Regional Medical Center in security working as Visitor Control. She was of Baptist faith.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, James L. Bridges, Sr. Survivors include Richard (Bobbie), James (Teri), Brenda (Bobby), Elaine, Delores, Sarrah, Wanda and Keith; brothers, Kenny and Lloyd Fletcher; 14 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, 6:30 - 8:30 pm at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Graveside services will be conducted on Thursday, 10:00am at Mt. Enon Cemetery in Plant City, FL. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com
Published in Ledger from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020