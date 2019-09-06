|
|
DOROTHY
FLORENCE (SCHAFFER)
VAN LIEW, 98
WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Dorothy Florence (Schaffer) Van Liew, (98) widow of Harry Janeway Van Liew (who preceded her in death in 1991), died on August 28, 2019 at the Clary Care Center, in Toccoa, Georgia.
Dorothy was born in West New York, New Jersey in her parents' home on July 31, 1921. She graduated from Rahway High School (New Jersey) in 1939 and married 'the love of her life' on February 6, 1943. 'We met when Harry delivered groceries to my parents' back door.' She came to Florida with Harry, Donald & Gayle in 1948 from Arlington, Virginia and lived in Winter Haven, Florida from 1949 through 2014. in January 2015 she went to live with her daughter, Gayle, in Toccoa, Georgia. She then resided at The Clary Care Center in Toccoa, Georgia since the beginning of October of 2017.
She is also preceded in death by her parents Anna Henriette (Brinkmann) and William Fanning Schaffer, her brother William Francis Schaffer, and step-father, Albert H. Schaefer.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, VFW Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, Friends of the Library, while in Winter Haven and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, both in Winter Haven and Toccoa from 1957 till her death. She was well thought of by all who came in contact with her. She had a radiant smile which she generously shared with everyone and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and for an adventure of any kind. She was Donald's Cub Scout Den Mother in Virginia, and a Girl Scout Leader of Gayle's Troop #52 and later Lynda's Troop #309 in Winter Haven, Florida.
Mrs. Van Liew is survived by her three children: U.S. Coast Guard retired CMDR. Donald H. Van Liew of Severna Park, Maryland, Gayle D. Van Liew of Toccoa, Georgia, Lynda J. Fairman of Yorktown, Virginia, five grandchildren: Christopher T. Fairman, Carolyn S. Ciarrocchi, and Kathryn G. Lightner, all of Virginia, Gregory D. Van Liew, and Christopher S. Van Liew, both of Maryland; nine great-grandchildren: M. Owen Ciarrocchi, Elizabeth C. Ciarrocchi, Isabella M. Ciarrocchi, Gabriel C. Ciarrocchi, Andrew 'Drew' J. Lightner, Jr., Gavin J. Lightner, Hunter C. Fairman, Logan L. Fairman and Jamie M. Fairman.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm, Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, September 9, 2019, in the St. Joseph Catholic Church Chapel in Winter Haven. Interment will be 10:30 am, Tuesday at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL (Section 301, Site 36).
In lieu of flowers please make donations to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, Tennessee 38101 -9929.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019