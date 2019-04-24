Home

Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
DOROTHY FORD

DOROTHY FORD Obituary
DOROTHY
FORD, 94

LAKELAND - Dorothy Ford, age 94, passed away on April 21, 2019 in Lakeland.
Mrs. Ford was born on May 6, 1924 in Brewster. She was raised by her mother and step father, Mae (Register) and Ferdinand Martin. Dorothy worked as an executive assistant for several different companies for many years. She attended Lakeside Baptist Church.
Along with her mother and step father, she is preceded in death by her husband Carl Ford and a great grandson Noah Jeffries. Dorothy is survived by her children: Dennis Ford (Jackie), Shirley Jeffries, Karen Bennett and Ronald Ford, all of Lakeland. She also leaves behind her siblings: Margaret Altman of Bartow, Bill Martin of Homeland, and Marilyn Lunn of Tallahassee, along with nine grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 26th from 10am to 11am at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am at the funeral home chapel. Condolences to the family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
