WINTER HAVEN - On Saturday, August 8, 2020, Dorothy Gardner Brink, loving wife, and mother of two children, passed away quietly at home at the age of 85.
Dot was born February 24, 1935 in Richmond, Virginia. She received an Associate Degree in Retail Distribution from Richmond Professional Institute in 1955 and later became a Departmental Manager for Sears Roebuck & Co. On July 27, 1957 she married Louis Brink. They raised two children, Rhonda and Michael.
Dot was an accomplished bridge player and had a passion for casino gaming and bingo. She was known and loved for her caring and compassionate spirit and an infectious smile that would light up a room.
Dot is survived by her husband Louis, their children Rhonda Little and Michael Brink and her sisters Beverly Pace of Winter Haven, Florida and Joyce Fetterolf of Topping, Virginia along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements will be by Oak Ridge Funeral Care of Winter Haven. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time.


Published in The Ledger from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
