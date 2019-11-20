|
DOROTHY GILES READ
LAKELAND - Dorothy Giles 'Dot' Read, 96, of Lakeland, Florida passed away on Nov.16,2019.
She was born in Chapel Hill, Tennessee on October 27,1923 to Mr. Sam Giles and Mrs. Senora Sheffield Giles. Her family moved to Florida when she was two years old.
She graduated from Plant High School in Tampa, Florida and attended Tampa University where she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority and was a cheerleader for the Tampa University Spartans. She received her Bachelor of Science and her master's degrees from University of South Florida, majoring in education. She taught kindergarten at Oscar Pope Elementary for twenty years before retiring in 1987.
She lived in Mulberry and Frostproof, Florida where she was active in civic affairs. She was a cub scout den mother, secretary of Frostproof Woman's Club and president of the elementary Parent Teachers Association.
In Lakeland she was an active member of First Presbyterian Church serving on the Evangelical Committee, Director of First Time Visitors Team, Hospitality Chairman for Presbyterian Women, Circle Chairman, a member of S.O.S. and served as Presbyterian Women second vice president. She distributed hearing aids for hearing impaired for worship services, served as a greeter, and manned the office desk once a month during worship services.
She was a member of Lacy Ladies Smocking Society, former member of First African Violet Society, worked as an inspector and later a clerk at Precinct 42 during elections, a member of Daughters of American Revolution, a member of Kappa Delta Pi, an honor society in education at University of South Florida.
She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-five years, William W. Read. She is survived by her daughter, Dottie Pitts of Valdosta, Georgia, her son, William W. Read, Jr. (Raydene), her granddaughters: Erika Read Myers (Robert), Veronica Read Jackson (Adam) and a great grandson, Pearce William Jackson.
Additionally, she is survived by her three grandsons by marriage: Danny Pitts (Jamie), Tim Pitts, all of Valdosta, Georgia and Mike Pitts (Cathy) of Roswell, Georgia and their children and grandchildren: Jenny Carroll (Josh) Mitchell Pitts, Reese Pitts, (Amy), Mary Anna Pitts, Joe Pitts, Danielle Pitts, Libby Carroll, and Walker Carroll. She is survived also by grandchildren by marriage, Caleb Myers and Mary Grace Myers.
The family is especially thankful for her loving caregivers: Joanie Green, Annie Smith, and Debbie Lavalle.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 2:PM at First Presbyterian Church in Lakeland. Officiating will be Rev. Zac McGowen. A reception will be held after the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 715 Lake Hollingsworth Dr., Lakeland, Fl. 33801-5673 or to , 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Fl. 33607 Attn: Donor Relations.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019