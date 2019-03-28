Home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Dorothy H. Spadafora died March 4 in Charlotte, NC, at age 97.
Born in Hamilton, OH to Louise and Marion Hardy on April 11, 1921, she was
an honors graduate of Hamilton High School and was a beauty and
fashion retail businesswoman until the 1980s, in Ohio and Florida.
With her husband of 48 years, golf professional Sam Spadafora, she had two children, David and Paul, who survive her, as do her two grandchildren, Andrew and Claire; a sister, Loretta Turner; her daughter-in-law, Carolyn; and many nieces and nephews.
She was a resident of Lakeland from 1995 until her death. On March 30 at 11:00
a memorial service will take place at Lake Gibson United Methodist
Church, where she was an active member, and to which memorial gifts
may be made.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
