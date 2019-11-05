Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Heddon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy "Dot" Heddon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy "Dot" Heddon Obituary
DOROTHY 'DOT'
HEDDON
1919-2019

WINTER HAVEN - Dorothy 'Dot' Heddon
passed away on October 28, 2019.
She is survived by 2 sisters, 1daughter, 4 stepchildren, 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.
A native of Ohio she moved to Florida in 1955 after 15 years as an Army wife. An avid sportswoman Dot loved to hunt and fish and participate in shoot-to-retrieve dog trials. She earned statewide recognition for teaching children not only to bowl but the value of sportsmanship. She showed her extraordinary needlework in craft shows for more than 25 years. She was active in many civic clubs; a member and volunteer of St. Johns Methodist Church.
She graced this earth for more than a century and touched the lives of thousands. She personified 'To know her was to love her!'
Memorial Service, Sat. Nov 9, 10:30 a.m. St. Johns Methodist Church, Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -