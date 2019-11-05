|
|
DOROTHY 'DOT'
HEDDON
1919-2019
WINTER HAVEN - Dorothy 'Dot' Heddon
passed away on October 28, 2019.
She is survived by 2 sisters, 1daughter, 4 stepchildren, 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.
A native of Ohio she moved to Florida in 1955 after 15 years as an Army wife. An avid sportswoman Dot loved to hunt and fish and participate in shoot-to-retrieve dog trials. She earned statewide recognition for teaching children not only to bowl but the value of sportsmanship. She showed her extraordinary needlework in craft shows for more than 25 years. She was active in many civic clubs; a member and volunteer of St. Johns Methodist Church.
She graced this earth for more than a century and touched the lives of thousands. She personified 'To know her was to love her!'
Memorial Service, Sat. Nov 9, 10:30 a.m. St. Johns Methodist Church, Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019