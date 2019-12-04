Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Westwood Missionary Baptist Church
3210 Ave. G NW
Winter Haven, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Westwood Missionary Baptist Church
3210 Ave. G NW
Winter Haven, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY HOLMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY HOLMES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY HOLMES Obituary
DOROTHY
HOLMES, 89

AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Dorothy Holmes, age 89, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Nov. 29, 2019.
Mrs. Holmes was born March 20, 1930, in Dothan, AL. to Arthur & Vera (Jones) McNeal. She was a homemaker and an Auburndale resident since the 1940s from AL. Dorothy was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed her flowers, cooking, sewing and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Billy and sister Eddie Bea. She is survived by her husband of 75 yrs.: Howard Holmes, 1 son, Larry, 3 daughters: Jackie, Judy & Joanne, 1 brother Charles, 2 sisters: Helen & Ollie Mae, 9 grch, 18 gt. grch.
Funeral service will be 11 AM Thurs. Dec. 5th at Westwood Missionary Baptist Church, 3210 Ave. G NW, Winter Haven. Visitation will begin at 10. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kersey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -