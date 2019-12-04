|
|
DOROTHY
HOLMES, 89
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Dorothy Holmes, age 89, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Nov. 29, 2019.
Mrs. Holmes was born March 20, 1930, in Dothan, AL. to Arthur & Vera (Jones) McNeal. She was a homemaker and an Auburndale resident since the 1940s from AL. Dorothy was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed her flowers, cooking, sewing and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Billy and sister Eddie Bea. She is survived by her husband of 75 yrs.: Howard Holmes, 1 son, Larry, 3 daughters: Jackie, Judy & Joanne, 1 brother Charles, 2 sisters: Helen & Ollie Mae, 9 grch, 18 gt. grch.
Funeral service will be 11 AM Thurs. Dec. 5th at Westwood Missionary Baptist Church, 3210 Ave. G NW, Winter Haven. Visitation will begin at 10. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019