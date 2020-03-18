|
|
DOROTHY IVEY
JACOBY
LAKELAND - Dorothy Ivey Jacoby was called to Heaven on March 16, 2020 to be with her Husband Frank and her heavenly family and friends.
To her five children Donald, Sandra (Brown), Pat, Mike and Bobby, she was known as Momma who would fix and take care of everything.
To her nine grandchildren and more than a dozen great grandchildren, she was known as Grandma or Mema who always had supper ready, spent every Christmas Eve with her family, and opened her River house to all.
Countless people knew 'Mrs. Dot' during her career with Polk County's Home Extension Service and as a lifetime volunteer at Kathleen High School.
Visitation will be held Wednesday at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home Southside at 10am with Memorial Service to follow.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020