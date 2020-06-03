DOROTHY J.
FERNANDEZ
LAKE WALES - Dorothy J. Fernandez peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her family on May 30, 2020.
A Virtual Memorial Service will be held via Facebook 'Memorial of Dorothy J. Fernandez' page on Friday June 5, 2020 at 4pm officiated by Pastor Robin Hagar at Grace United Methodist Church of Venice. To read the complete obituary and to leave a message of condolence please visit
www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.