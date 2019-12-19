|
DOROTHY J.
MARCZAN, 83
WINTER HAVEN - Dorothy J. Marczan, 83, died December 17, 2019, due to natural causes.
She was born in Nyack, New York on November 28, 1936.
She was predeceased by her husband Ralph Edward Marczan Sr. and wives Laura and Helen Marczan and survived by grandchildren Nicole, Jessie, David, Richard, and Issac, plus 6 great grandchildren.
She is a member of the Nazarene Church. She was a charismatic, very caring, loving mother and Nana. She also lived life to the fullest. She will be truly missed by all that knew her.
Visitation will be held on Saturday 12/21/19, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Memorial service will begin afterwards at Steele's Family Funeral Services Chapel, 207 Burns Lane S.E., Winter Haven, FL. 33884.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019