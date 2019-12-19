Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steele's Family Funeral Services
207 Burns Lane
Winter Haven, FL 33884-1145
(863) 658-4567
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Steele's Family Funeral Services
207 Burns Lane
Winter Haven, FL 33884-1145
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Steele's Family Funeral Services
207 Burns Lane
Winter Haven, FL 33884-1145
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Marczan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy J. Marczan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy J. Marczan Obituary
DOROTHY J.
MARCZAN, 83

WINTER HAVEN - Dorothy J. Marczan, 83, died December 17, 2019, due to natural causes.
She was born in Nyack, New York on November 28, 1936.
She was predeceased by her husband Ralph Edward Marczan Sr. and wives Laura and Helen Marczan and survived by grandchildren Nicole, Jessie, David, Richard, and Issac, plus 6 great grandchildren.
She is a member of the Nazarene Church. She was a charismatic, very caring, loving mother and Nana. She also lived life to the fullest. She will be truly missed by all that knew her.
Visitation will be held on Saturday 12/21/19, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Memorial service will begin afterwards at Steele's Family Funeral Services Chapel, 207 Burns Lane S.E., Winter Haven, FL. 33884.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -