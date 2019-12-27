|
DOROTHY
'Dottie'
JEAN COOPER
BABSON PARK -Dorothy 'Dottie' Jean Cooper, age 79, went to be with the Lord on December 13, 2019.
She is survived by her beloved husband Jack, four loving daughters, Pamela of Vineland, NJ, Susan of Stuart, FL, Lisa and Donna of Toms Brook, VA, three stepchildren, Danny of Babson Park, Melissa of Steinhatchee, Miranda of Lake Wales, sister Diane Presley of TN, eleven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and her faithful dog Benji.
Dottie was preceded in death by her sister Carolyn Gilman in July 2019 and brother Walter 'Bud' Callahan Jr. in 1991.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First Christian Church, Babson Park with Pastor Ronnie Abshire, in January 11, 2020 at 11:00am.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019