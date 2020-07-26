1/1
DOROTHY JEAN DEAN
DOROTHY JEAN
DEAN, 88

AUBURNDALE - Dorothy Jean Dean, 88, of Auburndale, FL passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Health.
She was born January 6, 1932 to John A. and Beulah Carter in Baxley, GA then moved to Winter Haven, FL at the age of one. She worked at Bordo Citrus for 40 years as a sectionizer.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James E. Dean in 1991; her parents; and a sister Grace Abbott.
She leaves to cherish her memory: two daughters, Sandra Copeland of Lakeland, FL and Carolyn (Ernest) Houchin of Murfreesboro, TN; four sons, Robert Dean of Auburndale, FL, James (Mitzi) Dean of Johnson City, TN, Jeffrey Dean of Murfreesboro, TN and Curtis Dean of Auburndale, FL; two brothers, Jack Carter of Spring Hill, FL and Ronnie Carter of Eloise, FL; a sister, Betty Everage of Winter Haven, FL and seven grandchildren, Joey Dean, Kevin Dean, Brian Dean Long, Casey Dean Long, Dennis (Samantha) Dean, Andrew (Elizabeth) Strickland and Amy (Randy) Pritchard.
She was a very active church member all her life. She was in the church choir, volunteered in the church nursery, visited the sick and elderly and was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Winter Haven, FL, The Flamingos and Young At Heart groups.
We the family find comfort in knowing that she is with the Lord. Her prayer is that she will see each and everyone of you in Heaven.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven, FL. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 pm, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church, 2140 Crystal Beach Road, Winter Haven, FL. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com


Published in The Ledger from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Faith Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
