|
|
DOROTHY JEAN GAU KAY
LAKELAND - Dorothy Jean Kay, 94, died peacefully on February 5, 2020.
Dorothy was born in Davenport, IA on February 7, 1925, and lived most of her early life in and around St. Louis, MO. She met her future husband John Homer Kay in 1942, thanks to a blind date set-up by their mothers, and they were married on March 29, 1947 after he returned home from WWII. Dorothy and Homer were married for 34 happy years, until his passing in 1981. They raised 3 children, spent countless hours together in the basement wood-working shop, and enjoyed spending time outdoors, gardening, camping and fishing. After Homer's passing, Dorothy moved to the Chicago area in 1992, later moving to Florida in 1999, and ultimately to Lakeland in 2002. Dorothy spent many years working at Columbia Quarry and later at Manpower, finally retiring completely in 2000. She loved traveling, crafting (sewing, quilting and painting), singing in the church choir, and spending time with her family.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, John Homer Kay. She is survived by her children, Katherine (Cliff) Otto, John (Lee Ann) Kay, and Carolyn (Robert) Brown; grandchildren, Trista Otto, Brad (Jennifer) Otto, Jamie Roberts, Gwendolyn (Matthew) Kelliher-Gibson, Ian (Hannah) Kay, Tristan (Kate) Brown, Trevor (Sarah) Brown, Daniel (Samantha) Brown; great - grandchildren Bennett Otto, Heidi Otto, Samuel Otto, Lily Roberts, Sophia Roberts, Violet Kelliher-Gibson, Emilia Kelliher-Gibson, Vernon Kay, Elian Brown, Avi Brown, and Henry Brown.
A service will be held at 10:00 am Friday, February 14, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, Lakeland, FL. Donations may be sent to First United Methodist Church in her honor 72 Lake Morton Dr., Lakeland, FL 33801.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020