DOROTHY JEAN
JOHNSON, 91
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Dorothy Jean Johnson, age 91, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at her home with family.
Mrs. Johnson was born June 28, 1927, in Cairo, Georgia to Levy and Eula Lee (Davis) Dollar. She was a Polk County resident since 1960, coming from Thomasville, Georgia. Dorothy was a lunchroom lady in the school cafeteria and retired in 1990. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Auburndale. Dorothy enjoyed traveling, sewing and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband John Alfred Johnson; daughter Yvonne Roberts; 4 brothers: Horace, Henry, W.M. & Robert and 1 sister Jewel.
Dorothy is survived by: son Larry Johnson and his wife Pamela, 3 granddaughters: Amber Johnson, both of Auburndale, FL, Heather Roberts of Kissimmee, FL, Hollie Roberts of Auburndale, FL, great granddaughter: Ava, 2 brothers-in-law: Reese Johnson and his wife Lynn of Cairo, GA, Dewey Gene Johnson of Engels, FL, sister-in-law Hazel Dollar of Leesburg, GA, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services were held at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019