DOROTHY 'DOTTIE' LOUISE PEACOCK, 89



CLERMONT-Dorothy 'Dottie' Louise Peacock, 89 yrs of age, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11:15 pm at Clermont Health and Rehabilitation in Clermont, FL, after years of struggling with Parkinson's Disease.

She was the daughter of Gladys and Arnold Rhoden of Lake Buffum, FL. She was born July 9, 1930 and graduated from Frostproof High School. She was married to Huey Eugene Peacock; together they had 3 children.

Dorothy was active in Brownies and Girl Scouts in Bartow, FL. She and her husband were bowlers and enjoyed fishing and playing cards with family and friends.

She became a cosmetologist before the family moved to Cocoa Beach, FL. She later taught Cosmetology in Orlando, FL. She and her husband returned to Polk County where she owned & operated two beauty salons of her own. When her husband Gene passed in 1989, she went to work at Disney and did hair and make-up for Disney Parades and video shoots. She was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2016.

She is survived by her son Robert Arnold Peacock and his wife Sandika, her daughter, Gladys 'Gay' Ann Bleakney of Indialantic FL, her sister Doris Moore of Arcadia, FL, her brother Lewis Cordes Rhoden of Fort Meade, FL, and sister-in-law Ruthy Rhoden, wife of Arnold Rhoden, Jr. in Bartow, FL Eight of her grandchildren, who were a big part of her life as well as 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, her daughter Eugenia Louise 'Gena' Smith of Eagle Lake, FL, a sister Margaret Rhoden of Frostproof, FL, brother, Arnold Rhoden, Jr. of Bartow, and sister Dora Skipper of Auburndale, FL, Nancy Rhoden, wife of Lewis Cordes Rhoden and Irven Moore, husband of Doris Rhoden of Arcadia, FL. They were all very dear to her.

Due to COVID pandemic, the family is having a celebration of life and death on her birthday, July 9, 2020. She would have celebrated her 90th birthday. Memorial Services will be held at Lake Buffum Baptist Church in Ft. Meade, Fl. The address is 6475 Lake Buffum Rd. S., Ft. Meade, FL, 33841. Services & fellowship will begin at 2 pm on July 9th, 2020.



