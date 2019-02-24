|
|
DOROTHY MAE
HUMPHREY, 89
WINTER HAVEN - Dorothy Mae Humphrey, 89, born on December 29, 1929 in Kansas City, Missouri to Orville and Eula Coslett and passed away on February 15, 2019 in Winter Haven, Florida.
Dorothy is survived by her children: son Darrell Dutcher, son John Dutcher, daughter Glendora Adams, daughter Bess Miller and son William Humphrey. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren.
There will be a visitation at Steele's Family Funeral Services on February 27, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019