Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steele's Family Funeral Services
207 Burns Lane
Winter Haven, FL 33884-1145
(863) 324-1475
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY HUMPHREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY MAE HUMPHREY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DOROTHY MAE HUMPHREY Obituary
DOROTHY MAE
HUMPHREY, 89

WINTER HAVEN - Dorothy Mae Humphrey, 89, born on December 29, 1929 in Kansas City, Missouri to Orville and Eula Coslett and passed away on February 15, 2019 in Winter Haven, Florida.
Dorothy is survived by her children: son Darrell Dutcher, son John Dutcher, daughter Glendora Adams, daughter Bess Miller and son William Humphrey. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren.
There will be a visitation at Steele's Family Funeral Services on February 27, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now