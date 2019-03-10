|
|
DOROTHY
MARGARET
CROWELL, 89
WINTER HAVEN - Dorothy Margaret Crowell of Winter Haven, Florida passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. She was 89. A native of Alabama, born November 9, 1929 to Frank and Eva Lois Mathis, Dorothy has lived here her whole life. She retired from Central Service at Winter Haven Hospital, and she was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Winter Haven.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Millard Clayton Crowell, her sons Sidney Mitchell Crowell and Glen Robin Crowell. She is survived by her sons: Randy Crowell and Victor Crowell (Gayle), her daughter Vicky Nester (Bobby Jo), her brothers: Lamar Mathis, Ronnie Mathis, and Donnie Mathis; her sisters: Faye Bagent, Nina Jo Martin, Martha Albritton, and Mary Leatherwood. Dorothy also leaves behind a lot of grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday March 12, 2019 from 1 to 2 PM at Faith Baptist Church, 2140 Crystal Beach Road, Winter Haven. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM. Interment will be at Auburndale Memorial Park. Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019