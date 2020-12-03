1/1
DOROTHY MARIE COUGHENOUR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOROTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOROTHY MARIE
COUGHENOUR, 87

LAKELAND - Dorothy Marie Coughenour, 87 of Lakeland, passed away December 1, 2020.
Born in Cuddy, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Guzel.
Dorothy was also preceded in death by her former husband, George L. Coughenour, Sr.; children, George L. Coughenour, Jr., Brenda Coughenour; sister, Alice Borza.
Her survivors include her son, Frank Coughenour (Barbara); siblings, Frank 'Feeze' Guzel (Verna), Dolly Guidos; grandchildren, Sarah Eberle (Josh), Amy Rhoden (Josh); great grandson, Jason and one on the way.
Dorothy was a Christian and of Slovenian descent. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and the Red Hat Society. She had been an insurance auditor with Summith Consulting for 15 years, and loved polka dancing and gardening.
The family will be having private services.
If desired, donations can be made in Dorothy's memory to Gulfside Hospice in Zephyrhills.
Online condolences may be left for the family at lanier.care.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lanier Funeral Home - Lakeland
717 Griffin Road
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 687-3996
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved