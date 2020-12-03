DOROTHY MARIE
COUGHENOUR, 87
LAKELAND - Dorothy Marie Coughenour, 87 of Lakeland, passed away December 1, 2020.
Born in Cuddy, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Guzel.
Dorothy was also preceded in death by her former husband, George L. Coughenour, Sr.; children, George L. Coughenour, Jr., Brenda Coughenour; sister, Alice Borza.
Her survivors include her son, Frank Coughenour (Barbara); siblings, Frank 'Feeze' Guzel (Verna), Dolly Guidos; grandchildren, Sarah Eberle (Josh), Amy Rhoden (Josh); great grandson, Jason and one on the way.
Dorothy was a Christian and of Slovenian descent. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and the Red Hat Society. She had been an insurance auditor with Summith Consulting for 15 years, and loved polka dancing and gardening.
The family will be having private services.
If desired, donations can be made in Dorothy's memory to Gulfside Hospice in Zephyrhills.
