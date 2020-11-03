1/1
DOROTHY PAUL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOROTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOROTHY
PAUL, 88

LAKELAND - Dorothy Paul went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 31st, 2020. She was born in Moultrie, Ga and moved to Florida at the age of 2.
Dorothy worked for many years as a pre-school teacher at Fellowship Church. She loved quilting, crocheting, cooking and spending time with her family. Dorothy also sang in the 'Old Fashion Quartet' and in church for many years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Buford 'Buddy' Paul; brothers, Roy Gene West and Jimmy West. Survivors include her sons, Ronnie (Brenda) Paul Steve (Kathy) Paul; daughters, Carol (Rev. Dan) Applewhite, Lynn (Rev. Keith) Turcotte; brother, Roscoe West; sisters, Pauline Mount, Janette Walden, Betty Miley, Maxine Weaver, Irene Dykes, Barbara McLellan; 10 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 4th from 6:00 - 8:00pm at Fellowship Church, 4405 N. Galloway Road. Services will be conducted on Thursday, 11:00am at the church. Interment will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Arrangements by Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fellowship Church
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Service
11:00 AM
Fellowship Church
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Interment
Mt. Tabor Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-4474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved