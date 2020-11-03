DOROTHY
PAUL, 88
LAKELAND - Dorothy Paul went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 31st, 2020. She was born in Moultrie, Ga and moved to Florida at the age of 2.
Dorothy worked for many years as a pre-school teacher at Fellowship Church. She loved quilting, crocheting, cooking and spending time with her family. Dorothy also sang in the 'Old Fashion Quartet' and in church for many years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Buford 'Buddy' Paul; brothers, Roy Gene West and Jimmy West. Survivors include her sons, Ronnie (Brenda) Paul Steve (Kathy) Paul; daughters, Carol (Rev. Dan) Applewhite, Lynn (Rev. Keith) Turcotte; brother, Roscoe West; sisters, Pauline Mount, Janette Walden, Betty Miley, Maxine Weaver, Irene Dykes, Barbara McLellan; 10 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 4th from 6:00 - 8:00pm at Fellowship Church, 4405 N. Galloway Road. Services will be conducted on Thursday, 11:00am at the church. Interment will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Arrangements by Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com