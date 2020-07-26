DOROTHY 'DOTTIE'
SHIRER, 87
WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Dorothy 'Dottie' R. Shirer of Winter Haven, FL, beloved wife, mother and sister peacefully passed away at Brandywyne Healthcare & Rehab in Winter Haven on Monday July 20, 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's.
Born November 7, 1932 in Uniontown, PA she was the daughter of Lawrence and Kathryn Fisher. She was a longtime resident of Mentor, OH retiring, after 20 years, as a cafeteria worker for the Mentor Public School System. In 2017 she moved to Winter Haven, FL.
She married Huston G. Shirer on June 2, 1951 who preceded in her in death after 66 years of marriage. Also preceding her in death was son Gerald L. Shirer. Dorothy is survived by son Douglas W. Shirer (Ann) of Winter Haven, daughter Kathryn Tifenbach (Mark) of Montville, OH, son Bruce A. Shirer of Cleveland, OH (Nancy) and brother William Fisher of North Ridgeville, OH, 12 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
At Dorothy's request there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to The Alzheimer's Association
.