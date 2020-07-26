1/
DOROTHY "DOTTIE" SHIRER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOROTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOROTHY 'DOTTIE'
SHIRER, 87

WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Dorothy 'Dottie' R. Shirer of Winter Haven, FL, beloved wife, mother and sister peacefully passed away at Brandywyne Healthcare & Rehab in Winter Haven on Monday July 20, 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's.
Born November 7, 1932 in Uniontown, PA she was the daughter of Lawrence and Kathryn Fisher. She was a longtime resident of Mentor, OH retiring, after 20 years, as a cafeteria worker for the Mentor Public School System. In 2017 she moved to Winter Haven, FL.
She married Huston G. Shirer on June 2, 1951 who preceded in her in death after 66 years of marriage. Also preceding her in death was son Gerald L. Shirer. Dorothy is survived by son Douglas W. Shirer (Ann) of Winter Haven, daughter Kathryn Tifenbach (Mark) of Montville, OH, son Bruce A. Shirer of Cleveland, OH (Nancy) and brother William Fisher of North Ridgeville, OH, 12 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
At Dorothy's request there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to The Alzheimer's Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved