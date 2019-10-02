|
DOROTHY
STARLING, 93
LAKELAND - Dorothy Starling, 93, passed away Sept. 29, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Starling was born in Lakeland, FL on Nov. 9th, 1925, and spent most of her life in Lakeland where she worked numerous positions at Publix Supermarkets before retiring in 1990.
She loved traveling, going to the beach and spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Starling and daughter, Patricia Starling. She is survived by her two sons, Steve Starling and wife Debra of Jacksonville, FL and Earnest Leroy Starling and wife Betty of Lakeland, FL; 6 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Oct. 3, 2019 from 10-11:00 am at Crestview Baptist Church, 6949 Old Polk City Road, with funeral service to follow at 11:00am. Burial at Oak Hill Cemetery will take place on same day at 1:30PM. Arrangements being handled by Gentry-Morrison, Serenity Gardens. Service officiated by Reverend Dave Renfro.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019