HAINES CITY - Dorothy Widner, 90, died June 5, 2019. Born in Claxton, Georgia, December 15, 1928, Dorothy moved to Haines City, Florida at age 2, and spent the remainder of her life in Haines City. She worked as a liaison with the Polk County Migrant Program, helping migrant children achieve the means to attend school.
She is survived by a daughter, Lanette Bailey of Winter Haven, and a sister, Katherine Bowen of Rockledge, Florida. She is also survived by four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Dorothy was a vivacious member of the lunch bunch at the Golden Corral every day, wearing her special jewelry from Linda's Hair Salon in Davenport. She would always take a small piece of steak home for her red poodle, Peanut, who had the ability to open Dorothy's purse and get to his own doggy-bag.
Interment will be private and will be in Haines City. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy's name to Good Shepherd Hospice of Auburndale.
Published in Ledger from June 6 to June 7, 2019
