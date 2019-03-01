Home

Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
DOROTHY 'DOT'
WILLIAMS, 84

HAINES CITY - Dorothy 'Dot' Williams, 84, of Haines City, FL passed away on February 22, 2019.
She was born on November 2, 1934 in Waycross, GA and has been a lifelong resident of Haines City. Dorothy was a homemaker and a proud substitute teacher. She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church in Haines City and in her spare time she enjoyed golf, watching women's basketball and was a diehard Gator fan.
She was predeceased by her husband, Benny Williams and she is survived by her daughters, Sheila Williams of Tampa, FL, Beni Jean Price of Davenport, FL, Robin Cunningham of Plant City, FL; and those she considered her children, Mary Jane Graham of Tampa, FL, Sandra 'Sam' Martin of Deltona, FL, Barry 'Shiney-Bocephus' Mc-Kendree of Fernandina Beach, Fl; sister, Sara 'Pamp' McKendree of Fernandina Beach, FL; beloved grandson, Jesse Buschling of Tampa, FL; 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and her 'furbabies,' Babygurl, Mz. Patti, Lula and Lolli.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10 am until the funeral at 11 am at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Haines City. Memorial donations may be made to
or to St. Joseph's Hospital, Tampa, FL .
Condolences via:
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
