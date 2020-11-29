1/1
DOUGLAS D. AKINS
DOUGLAS D. AKINS, 75

LAKELAND - Douglas D. Akins, 75, died 11/20/20. Doug was born and grew up in TN and graduated from Madisonville HS, and received a BS at UT. He began his teaching career in the Whitfield County Schools teaching science and math. He then taught for Maryville City Schools. Six years ago, he and his wife of 33 years, Emily, moved to the area from Maryville, TN. Doug enjoyed travel, golf, and genealogy. He was a member of the Cypress Lakes HOA.
Douglas is predeceased by his brother Danny Akins. He is survived by his wife Emily A. Akins of Lakeland, a daughter Tracey Bender (Mark) of Clinton, TN, a brother Darrell Akins (Debby) of Cleveland, TN, brother-in-law Russ Brickey (Cynthia) of Clovis, CA, a special cousin Jim Akins of Knoxville, TN and a host of cousins, nephews and nieces. He will be missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the American Cancer Society. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com.

Published in The Ledger from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
