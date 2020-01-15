|
|
DOUGLAS EVERETT
DEGEL, 99
LAKELAND - Douglas Degel passed away peacefully at home on December 23, 2019, with his family surrounding him. Born in Flushing, Long Island, on September 10, 1920, he graduated from Rutgers University in 1943 with a degree in horticulture. Immediately following college he entered the US Army, serving in Italy with the 34th Infantry Division.
Doug was a lifelong employee of Safeway Stores, Inc., working in New York, Virginia, and eventually Florida as Produce Manager. His greatest loves were his wife, Evelyn, his children and their families, and, lastly, his most beloved dog, Co-Co. His favorite hobby was gardening, especially cultivating orchids in his greenhouse.
Doug is survived by his daughter Doreen Kimball (Gary); his sons Richard Degel and Edward Degel (Bonnie); six grandchildren: Kenneth Degel (Julie), Kristina Kimball, Brent Degel, Kathryn Mizelle (Chad), Kaitlyn Higgins (Kyle), Taylor Degel; and his great-grandchildren Mac-kenzie Degel and Kendal Higgins. He was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn and his son Kenneth.
A memorial service/ military salute will be held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida, on Monday, January 20, 2020. Doug's family is able to rejoice, as, later in life, he became a believer in the truth of Scripture and the redemptive work of Jesus Christ, primarily through the preaching and his friendships at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Our eternal reunion is greatly anticipated!
Published in Ledger from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020