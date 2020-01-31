Home

Holmes Funeral Directors
601 Claude E. Holmes, Sr. Ave
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 419-2700
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holmes Funeral Directors
601 Claude E. Holmes, Sr. Ave
Haines City, FL 33844
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Holmes Funeral Directors
601 Claude E. Holmes, Sr. Ave
Haines City, FL 33844
Douglas R. Strelow Obituary
DOUGLAS R.
STRELOW

LAKE WALES - Douglas R. Strelow passed away peacefully at his home on 01/23/2020 in Lake Wales, FL at the age of 71.
Douglas is survived by his son, Daniel Lee Strelow; daughter in- law Judith Honecker of Lake Wales; grandchildren Danielle Strelow of Clarkesville, GA & Edward Honecker of Winter Haven.
Douglas was born on 06/09/48 in Minnesota to Robert Strelow & Marianne Turner.
Services are schedule for 2pm on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at Holmes Funeral Directors, 601 Claude E Holmes, Sr. Ave Haines City, FL 33844
Due to his love of animals, Douglas asked that donations be made to the following in lieu of flowers:
Humane Society of Polk County 3195 Dundee Rd, Winter Haven, FL 33884.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
