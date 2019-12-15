|
|
DOUGLAS RALPH CLARK, 70
LAKELAND - Douglas Ralph Clark, age 70, passed away December 7, 2019.
He was born in Miami, Florida on July 27, 1949. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force (Vietnam).
He is preceded in death by his parents Ralph W. & Virginia (Boyd) Clark, brothers Richard & David Clark and brother-in-law Onni J. Murphy. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Michelle Clark, daughter Christal M. Clark, granddaughters Alexis Clark, Destiny Cribbs, grandsons Cameron Clark, Dayton O.J. Michael Cristofaro, brother James Clark and his sister and brother-in-law Cindy and Stan Milam.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Fl.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019