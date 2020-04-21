|
|
DOVIE
TURBEVILLE CHANCE
LAKELAND - Dovie Turbeville Chance, our beloved Mother and Nana peacefully entered Heaven on April 15, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Born in Alabama on January 2, 1924, she lived most of her life in Lakeland.
She was predeceased by her husband, Edmond W. Chance.
Her children include Patricia Chance-Cox (Lavon), Jennifer Chance (Bobby), Nicholas Chance, and Daniel Chance (Anita). Other descendants include 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 19 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her family will hold a private grave-side service at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020