1922 - 2020
LAKELAND - Drexel Bradford, born December 7, 1922 in Hackleburg, Alabama to John and Estelle McCaig.
She died on April 7, 2020 of pneumonia.
Drexel retired from Lakeland Regional where she was employed as a nurses' aide. She was a member of Crestview Baptist Church.
Drexel was united in marriage on July 17, 1940 to Benjamin L. Bradford who preceded her in death in 1999.
She is survived by three daughters, Bren-da Sloan (Fred), Lar-aine Schamel (Robert), Randie Lynn Putnal (Randy Hugh), and by two sons, Stephen Bradford (Pam), and Marlon Bradford (Kelley), twelve grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild.
She is also survived by three sisters, Christine Birdwell, Johnnie McElfrish, and Mary Lou Stafford.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
