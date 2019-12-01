Home

Steele's Family Funeral Services
207 Burns Lane
Winter Haven, FL 33884-1145
(863) 658-4567
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Steele's Family Funeral Services
207 Burns Lane
Winter Haven, FL 33884-1145
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Steele's Family Funeral Services
207 Burns Lane
Winter Haven, FL 33884-1145
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:30 PM
Florida National Cemeter
6502 SW 102nd Ave
Bushnell, FL
View Map
DUDLEY I. WINDSOR

DUDLEY I. WINDSOR Obituary
DUDLEY I.
WINDSOR, Jr., 76

WINTER HAVEN - Dudley Windsor died peacefully on November 23, 2019 in Winter Haven.
Dudley is survived by his loving wife of 33 years Ann Windsor, daughter Leighsa Windsor, step-sons Richard (Silvia) Ferry, Robert Ferry (Rene), sister Diane Newcomb (Warren) and six wonderful grandchildren
He spent 24 years of dedicated service in the United States Navy, and after his honorable discharge, he began a second career at Metro Machine working as a Superintendent. Dudley went on to become President of the Florida Chief Petty Officers Association where he formed lifelong friendships that he always cherished. His devotion was especially apparent during Sunday cookouts when he'd cheer for his beloved Redskins and enjoy time with his grandkids, who knew him as Grand-Dud.
His kindness, sense of humor, and contagious smile will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A funeral service will be held at Steele's Family Funeral Services on Dec 4, 2019, starting with his visitation at 9:00 am and followed by his service at 10:00 am and his graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida, at 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513.
Thank you in advance for all who can attend.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
