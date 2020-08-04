1/1
Dudley L. Bauerlein
DUDLEY L.
BAUERLEIN

WINTER HAVEN - Dudley L. Bauerlein of Winter Haven, Florida died in his sleep July 27, 2020 of natural causes.
He was born in Buffalo NY on June 27, 1920. He was an Army Combat Medic during WW2 in the Pacific Theater for the 32nd Red Arrow Division, 107th Medical Battalion, 126th, 127th, 128th Infantries from 1942 through to the wars end in 1945. He was a recipient of a Bronze star Medal, Purple Heart Medal as well as many other awards and medals. Dudley joined the Brookline Fire Department, retiring in 1972 as a Lieutenant from Brookline's Ladder 1 station. Husband to Mary Frances Plett (deceased) 1942 - 2002, and Partner to Winfred Wright (deceased) 2008-2014. Father of Dudley Jr., of Weston, CT., and Marion, MA., Janet Donovan (deceased), Karl of DeLand, FL., Patricia Vader (deceased) and George of Winter Haven FL. Grandfather of Ann Robertson of Cos Cob, CT., Dudley L. lll of Rolesville, NC., John of Wake Forest, NC., Kimberly Taylor of Lakeland FL., Great grandfather of Olivia, Sophia, Isabella, Asher, Elle, Griffin, Mia and Zara.
Visiting hours will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., Brookline, on Tuesday from 4:00 - 7:00. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 10:00 in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited. (Due to COVID-19 guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing maintained at both the funeral home and church). Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Dudley may be made to the Fisher House Boston, P.O. Box 230, So. Walpole, MA. 02071 or
www.fisherhouseboston.org


Published in The Ledger from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
AUG
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Funeral services provided by
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
6172777652
