DULCIE

MAXINE HARDY STAMPE, 92



AUBURNDALE -Dulcie Maxine Hardy Stampe, 92, passed away 6/3/20.

She was born 5/7/28 in Harrodsburg, IN. to Walter & Stella Mc-Glothlin. Dulcie was a Godly woman who loved to sing, cook, sew & write songs. She made the best pies and enjoyed spending time with family & friends. The weather was her favorite hobby, always knowing the forecast.

She was preceded in death by 1st husband, Fred Hardy (married 53 yrs.); 3 brothers: Rufus, Hershel & Wyatt and 3 sisters: Wilma, Lula & Kathryn. Dulcie is survived by one daughter, Linda (John) Taylor; 4 grandchildren: Rusty (Deedee) Bruce, Shellie (Wesley) Mathews, Lisa (Robbie) Newberry & Joe (Fawn) Taylor; 9 gt grandchildren; 5 gt. gt. grandchildren and other extended family.

Private graveside will be at Auburndale Memorial Park.

Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.



