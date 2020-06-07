DULCIE MAXINE HARDY STAMPE
DULCIE
MAXINE HARDY STAMPE, 92

AUBURNDALE -Dulcie Maxine Hardy Stampe, 92, passed away 6/3/20.
She was born 5/7/28 in Harrodsburg, IN. to Walter & Stella Mc-Glothlin. Dulcie was a Godly woman who loved to sing, cook, sew & write songs. She made the best pies and enjoyed spending time with family & friends. The weather was her favorite hobby, always knowing the forecast.
She was preceded in death by 1st husband, Fred Hardy (married 53 yrs.); 3 brothers: Rufus, Hershel & Wyatt and 3 sisters: Wilma, Lula & Kathryn. Dulcie is survived by one daughter, Linda (John) Taylor; 4 grandchildren: Rusty (Deedee) Bruce, Shellie (Wesley) Mathews, Lisa (Robbie) Newberry & Joe (Fawn) Taylor; 9 gt grandchildren; 5 gt. gt. grandchildren and other extended family.
Private graveside will be at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.

Published in The Ledger from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
