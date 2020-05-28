DUNCAN A.P. FERGUSON
DUNCAN A.P.
FERGUSON, 91

LAKELAND - Mr. Duncan Ferguson passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland. He was born in New York City, NY. Duncan was a founding member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus for many years. He retired from Mutual Wholesale Company of Lakeland.
Duncan is survived by his wife, Barbara Ferguson; step children, Daphne Harris of Lakeland, Darren Ellis of Jacksonville, FL; brothers, Stanley Ferguson, Peter Ferguson, both of Lakeland; seven grandchildren, Michele Rameriz, Michael Harris, Nicholas Harris, Noelle Harris all of Lakeland, Dustin, Cameron and Kaitlyn Ellis of Jacksonville and two great grandchildren. He is also remembered and loved by his four nieces, Charline Runfelt, Roseanna Partridge, Lizette Batterton, Francine Ferguson and nephew, Nicholas Ferguson of Lakeland.
A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 29th, 2020, 1:30 pm at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Serenity Gardens. Gentry Morrison Funeral Home
www.gentry-morrison. com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Funeral Mass
01:30 PM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-4474
