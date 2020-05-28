DUNCAN A.P.FERGUSON, 91LAKELAND - Mr. Duncan Ferguson passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland. He was born in New York City, NY. Duncan was a founding member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus for many years. He retired from Mutual Wholesale Company of Lakeland.Duncan is survived by his wife, Barbara Ferguson; step children, Daphne Harris of Lakeland, Darren Ellis of Jacksonville, FL; brothers, Stanley Ferguson, Peter Ferguson, both of Lakeland; seven grandchildren, Michele Rameriz, Michael Harris, Nicholas Harris, Noelle Harris all of Lakeland, Dustin, Cameron and Kaitlyn Ellis of Jacksonville and two great grandchildren. He is also remembered and loved by his four nieces, Charline Runfelt, Roseanna Partridge, Lizette Batterton, Francine Ferguson and nephew, Nicholas Ferguson of Lakeland.A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 29th, 2020, 1:30 pm at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Serenity Gardens. Gentry Morrison Funeral Homewww.gentry-morrison. com