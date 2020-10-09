DUSTIN RAY
SARVIS, 29
BARTOW - Dustin Ray Sarvis of Bartow, FL passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was 29.
A native of Bartow, born June 7, 1991 to Raymond Sarvis and Sherri Lindsey, Dustin has lived here his entire life. He was a salesman, and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Wahneta.
Dustin was preceded in death by his grandparents: Larry Lind-sey, Rick and Linda Owens. He is survived by his mother Sherri Lindsey (Oscar Pad-illa), his father Raymond, and his grandparents: George and Shirley Christner.
Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 from 10 to 11AM. Funeral services will follow at 11:00AM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Interment will be at Auburndale Memorial Park. Condolences to the family can be made to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
.