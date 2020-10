DUSTIN RAYSARVIS, 29BARTOW - Dustin Ray Sarvis of Bartow, FL passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was 29.A native of Bartow, born June 7, 1991 to Raymond Sarvis and Sherri Lindsey, Dustin has lived here his entire life. He was a salesman, and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Wahneta.Dustin was preceded in death by his grandparents: Larry Lind-sey, Rick and Linda Owens. He is survived by his mother Sherri Lindsey (Oscar Pad-illa), his father Raymond, and his grandparents: George and Shirley Christner.Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 from 10 to 11AM. Funeral services will follow at 11:00AM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Interment will be at Auburndale Memorial Park. Condolences to the family can be made to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com