DUSTIN RAY SARVIS
1991 - 2020
DUSTIN RAY
SARVIS, 29

BARTOW - Dustin Ray Sarvis of Bartow, FL passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was 29.
A native of Bartow, born June 7, 1991 to Raymond Sarvis and Sherri Lindsey, Dustin has lived here his entire life. He was a salesman, and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Wahneta.
Dustin was preceded in death by his grandparents: Larry Lind-sey, Rick and Linda Owens. He is survived by his mother Sherri Lindsey (Oscar Pad-illa), his father Raymond, and his grandparents: George and Shirley Christner.
Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 from 10 to 11AM. Funeral services will follow at 11:00AM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Interment will be at Auburndale Memorial Park. Condolences to the family can be made to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .


Published in The Ledger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
OCT
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
