DUSTIN RYAN COOMES
DUSTIN RYAN COOMES, 34

LAKELAND - Dustin Ryan Coomes, 34, went home to be with his Lord on Friday, September 25, 2020.
Born in Lakeland, he worked for Lakeland Electric.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents James and Ellen Coomes and maternal grandmother Patricia Gay.
He is survived by loving family including his devoted wife, Brenda Coomes and sons Hunter and Eli, along with his parents Danny and Vickie Coomes and brother Daniel Coomes (Amayris) and nephews Carlin and Declan of Palmer, AK, and maternal grandfather Marvin Gay (Margaret).
Celebration of Dustin's life will be held at Believers Fellowship Church, 5240 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland 33809 on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. with service following.

Published in The Ledger from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
