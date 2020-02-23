|
|
DUWAYNE EARL
CARLSON, 82
LAKELAND - DuWayne Earl Carlson, passed away February 5th, 2020.
DuWayne was born on September 16, 1937 in Decorah, Iowa. During his life DuWayne served in the U.S. Army, worked at Farm Land Industries where he made some amazing friends and hired his late-wife Carol. Lastly, DuWayne worked for Lockwood Greene Engineers where he was able to travel the world before retiring.
DuWayne was an amazing family man with a huge heart and charismatic personality. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on Sudoku, reading Tom Clancy novels, playing golf, fishing, and spending time with his wife and kids.
DuWayne was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Gladys Carlson; wife, Carol Rader Eaton-Carlson; and step-daughter, Jennifer Tre-besh. He is survived by his children Breanna Carlson, Caralyn Carlson, Michael (Leslie) Carlson, Jon Carlson; grandchildren, Rowan and Quinn Carlson; and brothers, Gerald Carlson (Candie) and Denny Carlson.
DuWayne was an extremely dedicated and involved father who loved his wife and children very much. Carol was a beautiful lady that was plagued by many illnesses during her life, and for 38 years DuWayne helped care for her and stayed by her side through thick and thin.
He and Carol selflessly adopted their 2 granddaughters, Breanna and Caralyn, when so many told them not to. Their home was the loving and safe environment that the girls had not had before. After retirement, DuWayne's entire life was focused on his family. No one could have asked for a better father and role model. He was always there with kind words, a hug, or the supportive boost needed to get through any situation. DuWayne was a friend, confidant, cheerleader, and the best man a person could be. He will surely be missed.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted for both DuWayne and his late wife Carol at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in DuWayne's name to the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org .
Published in Ledger from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020