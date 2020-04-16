|
DWAINE
SMITH, Jr., 62
BARTOW - Dwaine Smith, Jr., age 62, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at his home in Bartow.
Born on April 28, 1957 in Augsburg, Germany, he was a longtime resident of Bartow and was the son of Quinton Dwaine Smith, Sr. and the late Hazel L. Smith. Dwaine was the owner and operator of the Bartow Animal Care Hospital in Bartow. He also was a graduate of the University of Florida, a longtime Dixie Youth Baseball Coach and attended the First Presbyterian Church of Bartow.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 36 years, Alison Smith of Bartow, his daughter, Jennifer Skye Smith of Bartow, and his father Quinton Dwaine Smith, Sr. of Bartow.
A private graveside service will be held in his honor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Published in Ledger from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020